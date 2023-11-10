Molinaro announces $1.5M in funding for law enforcement

(WBNG) -- Congressman Marc Molinaro announced more than $1.5 million in federal funding will be delivered to Upstate New York Police Departments including those in the Southern Tier.

The funding is available through the Community-Oriented Policing Services or COPS program. It provides direct funding for law enforcement agencies to hire officers, provide training and advance community policing efforts.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will receive $500,00 for new deputies and the Binghamton Police Department will receive $250,000 to hire a new officer.

“This much-needed grant will directly fund our new community response group, composed of sheriff’s deputies focused on targeted public safety enforcement throughout Broome County in high-needed areas and neighborhoods,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Meanwhile, the Norwich Police Department is receiving $125,000 to hire a new officer.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.