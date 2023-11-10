The Salvation Army kicks off its ‘Red Kettle Campaign’

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Salvation Army of Binghamton kicked off its annual “Red Kettle Campaign” on Friday.

The campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising effort and it supports programs in the Binghamton community including youth development, food pantries, disaster relief and other social services.

The organization said that this year donations are needed more than before in order to keep the Salvation Army’s food pantries stocked.

“Our soup kitchen runs seven days a week we do a breakfast Monday through Friday and a dinner Thursday through Monday,” said Hansen. “It goes to feed people in desperate need of food, our primary mission here in Broome County is food insecurity.”

The Salvation Army also asked for volunteer bellringers to sign up to help gather donations.

To sign up or learn more, contact Captain Joseph Hansen at 607-722-2987.

