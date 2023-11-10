Siena takes down Binghamton women’s basketball 73-64 on Thursday night

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Freshman Kaylee Krysztof led the way with 15 points, but the Bearcats couldn’t keep up with Siena on Thursday night, suffering their first loss of the season 73-64.

For Siena, Elisa Mevius took control of the game, dropping 21 points and shooting 8-13 form the field. Anajah Brown followed close behind with 17 points. The high scoring from their stars early allowed the Saints to weather a Binghamton scoring storm in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats outscored the Saints 23-9 in the fourth quarter, but it simply wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

The Bearcats get another chance to get a win on Sunday, November 12, as they take on Loyola Maryland.

