Siena takes down Binghamton women’s basketball 73-64 on Thursday night

Binghamton guard Meghan Casey (5) dribbles upcourt during the third quarter of an NCAA Women's...
Binghamton guard Meghan Casey (5) dribbles upcourt during the third quarter of an NCAA Women's Basketball game against Siena on November 9, 2023.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Freshman Kaylee Krysztof led the way with 15 points, but the Bearcats couldn’t keep up with Siena on Thursday night, suffering their first loss of the season 73-64.

For Siena, Elisa Mevius took control of the game, dropping 21 points and shooting 8-13 form the field. Anajah Brown followed close behind with 17 points. The high scoring from their stars early allowed the Saints to weather a Binghamton scoring storm in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats outscored the Saints 23-9 in the fourth quarter, but it simply wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

The Bearcats get another chance to get a win on Sunday, November 12, as they take on Loyola Maryland.

