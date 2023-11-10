Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Tri-Cities Opera called on all creatives who are enrolled in the fourth through eighth grades to submit their short stories for the “Pocket Opera Project.”

The submission deadline is Dec. 1 and must include elements of local history, locations and more along those lines. Stories should not exceed 10 minutes and contain at least two characters as well as one large theatrical moment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Rockefeller Tree Vestal
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes down in Vestal
Sheriff: Missing Corning woman found dead
First set of Binghamton ‘Hometown Heroes Banners’ unveiled
Tioga Opportunities is offering assistance to homeowners to lower utility bills

Latest News

Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’
Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’
Vestal Elks Lodge receives $12,000 worth of donations for veterans
Binghamton Black Bears to host ‘Military Appreciation Night’