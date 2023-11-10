Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’

(WBNG) -- The Tri-Cities Opera called on all creatives who are enrolled in the fourth through eighth grades to submit their short stories for the “Pocket Opera Project.”

The submission deadline is Dec. 1 and must include elements of local history, locations and more along those lines. Stories should not exceed 10 minutes and contain at least two characters as well as one large theatrical moment.

