Vestal Elks Lodge receives $12,000 worth of donations for veterans

Hundreds of items, such as CDs and blankets, were collected
By Matthew Benninger and Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The community came together Friday to drop off items for veterans at the Vestal Elks Lodge.

The items included CDs, radios, arts and crafts, books, puzzles, sweaters, socks, jackets, blankets and more. All of the items will be donated to veterans who are living at the Oxford Veterans Home, Willow Point Nursing Facility and Absolut Care Nursing Facility.

At 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, the tables at the Vestal Elks Lodge were full of items to be donated to veterans.(WBNG)

The Elks Lodge opened its doors at 5 a.m. By noon, most of the tables were overflowing with donated items. But by 3 p.m., when the drive ended, organizers said they collected around $12,000 in donations. Broken down, they received $7,000 worth of materials and $5,000 of monetary donations.

“It’s just amazing,” said Organizer George Light. “The community has come out in droves. It’s just an amazing experience to give back to the veterans and see this kind of support.”

Wow! In just a couple or hours there’s more items donated for veterans at the Vestal Elks Lodge! CDs, clothes and more...

Posted by WBNG 12 News on Friday, November 10, 2023

The items are expected to be donated on Saturday and Sunday with the dividing of the items beginning Friday evening. Last year, about $10,000 worth of donations were collected.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

