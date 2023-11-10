WATCH: Peace and justice groups gather in downtown Binghamton to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

They say genocide in the Middle East must come to an end
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Peace and justice groups including Broome County Peace and Action and Veterans for Peace gathered Friday afternoon at the Federal Court Building on Henry Street in Binghamton to call for a ceasefire in Gaza as conflict continues in the Middle East.

12 News was able to gather sights and sounds from the event.

