BOCES students put together their displays for the holidays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The installation of lights for the Roberson Museum & Science Center “Home for the Holidays” event began Thursday morning.

Students in the engineering P-Tech Program at BOCES decorated the front entrance with handmade displays they created from scratch. The students spent five weeks developing a concept for the holiday light event.

After drafting a design, sponsors from Raymond Corp. and individuals from the Roberson selected each light attraction that would be a part of this year’s event. P-Tech student Taihvyon Mead said this project taught him much about working with others.

“I’ve learned a lot of things like how to work with people and time management,” said Mead. “Time management was the hardest thing and I even learned how to put things together through carpentry.”

All the students worked diligently to put each of the parts together to create a festive Christmas theme for attendees to walk through before exploring the rest of the museum. The students even programmed the lights too.

This tradition is made possible through a partnership between BOCES and the Roberson Museum. Students had the opportunity to work with the museum for the past three years and the designs get better each year. This partnership also allows students to use the skills they’ve learned in the classroom to help the Binghamton community.

The 69th annual holiday lights can be viewed starting Nov. 16 until Jan. 6, 2024, at 30 Front St. Binghamton. Hours of operation are Saturday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

