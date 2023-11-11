George F. Johnson Memorial Library hosts second book sale of the month

ENDICOTT, NY (WBNG) -- George F. Johnson Memorial Library hosted its second book sale of the month for avid readers throughout Broome County on Saturday.

The library has 35 book sales a year, on every first and third Friday and Saturday of the month.

Event organizers say the book sales are a great way for the public to purchase books cheaply. Books from 2023 and earlier are available at the sale at a cheaper price compared to other bookstores.

“It’s a win-win for us because we’re still making money for the library and yet people are getting a book that they wanted but don’t feel they can afford,” said President of Friends of George F. Johnson Library, Cheryl Brown. “That’s part of the difference but it’s mostly because of the patrons that donate books here to the library for us to sell.”

Proceeds from each sale go back to the library to fund various programs available to the public.

