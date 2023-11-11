It’s Veterans Day
Cool, but pleasant
SATURDAY, VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow showers. Turning
partly cloudy. 0-T” rain 20% High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low 26 (22-28) Wind N Calm-5 mph
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 42 (38-44) Wind L&V
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 24 Wind L&V
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46 Low 34
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 44 Low 28
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 54 Low 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers turn into a steady rain. 30% High 54 Low 42
SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain. 40% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s.
Low 32
Some early clouds with a couple of mixed showers Saturday. Skies will turn partly cloudy.
High pressure will give us cold and quiet weather tonight.
This continues Sunday and Monday.
A low tracking through eastern Canada will give us some clouds and a couple of mixed showers Tuesday.
Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.
A low and associated fronts with give us rain and showers Friday and into Saturday. As the low
moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. Rain could change to snow
showers.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.