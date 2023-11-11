It’s Veterans Day

SATURDAY, VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow showers. Turning

partly cloudy. 0-T” rain 20% High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low 26 (22-28) Wind N Calm-5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 42 (38-44) Wind L&V

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 24 Wind L&V

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46 Low 34

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 44 Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 54 Low 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers turn into a steady rain. 30% High 54 Low 42

SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain. 40% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Low 32

Some early clouds with a couple of mixed showers Saturday. Skies will turn partly cloudy.

High pressure will give us cold and quiet weather tonight.

This continues Sunday and Monday.

A low tracking through eastern Canada will give us some clouds and a couple of mixed showers Tuesday.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.

A low and associated fronts with give us rain and showers Friday and into Saturday. As the low

moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. Rain could change to snow

showers.

