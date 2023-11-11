Over 2,000 items donated to Coats for Kids

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Coats for Kids 2023 wrapped up today and the total number of donations have been calculated.

Between new coats, dry-cleaned ones and sweaters, 2,069 items were handed off to the Family Enrichment Center in Johnson City. Bates Troy has partnered with WBNG for the last 20 years providing dry cleaning for used coats.

Bates Troy sponsored over 30,000 dollars’ worth of cleaning services this year. The clothing items are collected and given to the center for children in Broome County for the winter months. President of Bates Troy Healthcare Linen, Brian Kradjian said the cleaning service goes through a process.

“Our master dry cleaner Vince processes the coats. most of them are dry cleaned and some are laundered, so they get cleaned,” said Kradjin. “The jackets get dried, hung and put on racks. Then they go out for delivery in our delivery vehicle.”

Kradjian said that this year the dry cleaners saw more coats than normal. Also, this good deed makes him feel good knowing that he’s serving the community by fulfilling children’s needs.

This coat drive allows kids in the area to receive a clean coat and not have to go without a warm cover for the winter.

Coats can be picked up at the Family Enrichment Center at 24 Cherry St. Johnson City

