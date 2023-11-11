Tioga wins sixth-straight Section 4 football championship with 55-7 win over Delhi

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Tioga offense got going with 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, rolling to a 55-7 victory in the Section 4 Class D championship game, giving the Tigers their sixth-straight section crown, and their tenth in the last eleven seasons.

Watch the highlights from their win in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.