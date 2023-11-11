Vestal rolls past Horseheads 40-14 to win first Section 4 football title since 2018

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Vestal back Liam Nealy ran for three touchdowns, and QB Cam Schaffer tossed two more through the air as the Vestal Golden Bears put on an offensive show in a 40-14 win over Horseheads in the Section 4 Class A football championship on Friday night.

