Vestal rolls past Horseheads 40-14 to win first Section 4 football title since 2018

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Vestal back Liam Nealy ran for three touchdowns, and QB Cam Schaffer tossed two more through the air as the Vestal Golden Bears put on an offensive show in a 40-14 win over Horseheads in the Section 4 Class A football championship on Friday night.

Check out the highlights from the Golden Bears’ win in the video above!

