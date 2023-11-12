Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lion that escaped a circus and prowled the streets of an Italian town has finally been captured.

People in the town of Ladispoli, near Rome, were advised to stay indoors for hours Saturday.

The lion was seen in a local waterway and then later back in town.

It was tracked with a geolocator, sedated and returned to the circus.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia.

Authorities said they are looking into reports that the lion may have been let loose on purpose.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned...
Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’
Vestal QB Cam Schaffer (8) runs the football in the second quarter of a high school football...
Vestal rolls past Horseheads 40-14 to win first Section 4 football title since 2018

Latest News

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
George F. Johnson Memorial Library hosts second book sale of the month
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,...
76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee