Maine-Endwell cruises past Owego to win third-straight Section 4 football championship

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) -The Maine-Endwell Spartans dropped 42 points in the first half of the Class B Section 4 Football championship to help themselves to a third-straight Section 4 title, taking down Owego 69-21.

The Spartans will play the winner of the Section 3 championship game between New Hartford and Indian River.

Watch the highlights from Maine-Endwell’s win in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Rockefeller Tree Vestal
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes down in Vestal
Town of Sanford House and Garage Fire
House and garage deemed total loss after fire in town of Sanford
First set of Binghamton ‘Hometown Heroes Banners’ unveiled
Guthrie Ophthalmologist named ‘Catholic Doctor of the Year’

Latest News

Waverly Football
Waverly outlasts Chenango Forks 30-21 to win back-to-back Section 4 championships
Tioga back Ousmane Duncanson (34) runs the football in the first quarter of a high school...
Tioga wins sixth-straight Section 4 football championship with 55-7 win over Delhi
Vestal QB Cam Schaffer (8) runs the football in the second quarter of a high school football...
Vestal rolls past Horseheads 40-14 to win first Section 4 football title since 2018
Binghamton guard Meghan Casey (5) dribbles upcourt during the third quarter of an NCAA Women's...
Siena takes down Binghamton women’s basketball 73-64 on Thursday night