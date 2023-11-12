Maine-Endwell cruises past Owego to win third-straight Section 4 football championship

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) -The Maine-Endwell Spartans dropped 42 points in the first half of the Class B Section 4 Football championship to help themselves to a third-straight Section 4 title, taking down Owego 69-21.

The Spartans will play the winner of the Section 3 championship game between New Hartford and Indian River.

Watch the highlights from Maine-Endwell’s win in the video above!

