Pushups for veterans passed goal of 16,000 pushups by attendees

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The 10th annual Pushups for Veterans event took place this morning.

Participants and club members took on the challenge of performing as many pushups as possible in 90 seconds. Various rounds took place to see if goals could be achieved. The youngest member was six years old and the oldest was 77 years old. This event was a true testament that anything is possible as long as you put your mind to it and all of the hard work was for a great cause. Owner of KW Fitness Kevin Webb said that the veterans support group in the area provide sources quickly to veterans in need.

“The Southern Tier Veterans Support Group is great. They have funds readily available and strive to help the veterans in our local community,” said Webb. “Our community needs the support and awareness of those who aren’t informed of what goes on with our veterans here in the area.”

The facility set a goal of 16,000 pushups this year, and with the help of members before today and all who attended; the total number came out to 16,305.

KW Fitness has partnered with the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group for 10 years and donated over 75,000 dollars to benefit local veterans.

This challenge was a great way for each person to support every veteran who serves our country.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.