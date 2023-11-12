Relatively quiet stretch of weather

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Cold. Low: 19-26.

Monday: Partial sunshine. Slight chance of showers. Chance of rain 20%. High: 42-49.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 20%. Low: 30-37.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance of precip 20%. High: 42. Low: 28.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds. High: 53. Low: 34.

Thursday: Mild with sun and clouds. High: 56. Low: 41.

Friday: Cloudy with rain, steady at times. Chance of rain 60%. High: 55. Low: 37.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Cooler. High: 46. Low: 31.

Sunday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. High: 43. Low: 27.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in control tonight, leading to clear skies and cold temperatures, with most falling to the mid-20s, but a few locations could fall into the upper teens.

Monday will see some sun early on, before increasing clouds late ahead of an approaching system. While most of the day will be dry, there is a small chance of some showers developing, mainly in Chenango County. Monday night will see a cold front move on through the area. This front will set off some isolated showers, both rain and snow. Accumulation will be very minor. Lows will fall into the mid-30s.

Tuesday will see highs only climbing into the low-40s, with clouds remaining during the majority of the day, before clearing arrives late. Lingering moisture will be possible during the day. High pressure and mild temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies both days and highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Friday will see a strong front move through the Southern Tier, leading to moderate rain. Highs will reach the mid-50s, but the cold front will drop temperatures significantly once it crosses the region. Stay with the Stormtrack 12 weather team for updates during the week.

The weekend is looking quiet and seasonable, with highs in the mid-40s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

