State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search

HORSEHEADS, NY (WBNG) -- According to the New York State Police, its Bomb Disposal Unit and Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team cleared out a resident located at 207 South Main St. in the village of Horseheads on Sunday as a result of possible hazardous materials.

State Police said that East Franklin Street to Broad Street will be closed to the public until further notice. The public should remain clear of the area while the scene is processed.

No other information regarding the identify of the suspect has been released by the Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

