Vestal wins second-straight New York State Field Hockey Championship with 4-1 win over Iroquois

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Vestal Golden Bears’ offense was working in the Class B State Championship game on Sunday afternoon, scoring four goals to snag their second-straight state title in field hockey, 4-1 over Iroquois.

Four different Golden Bears scored in the win: Aubree Wenner, Meredith Ryan, Helene Ryan, and Adrienne Mayes. Wenner, Meredith Ryan, and Helene Ryan scored their goals in the first half, giving the Bears a 3-0 lead at the break. While Iroquois was able to get on the board in the second half, Mayes’ late goal was more than enough to put it away in the end.

Congratulations to the Vestal Golden Bears on another state championship!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.