Waverly outlasts Chenango Forks 30-21 to win back-to-back Section 4 championships

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - In a rematch of last year’s Section 4 Class C championship, the Waverly Wolverines edged out the Chenango Forks Blue Devils thanks to a late touchdown and a safety to secure their second-straight championship.

The Wolverines will take on the winner of General Brown and Adirondack, the Section 3 Championship Game.

Check out the highlights from Waverly’s win the video above!

