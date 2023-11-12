Waverly outlasts Chenango Forks 30-21 to win back-to-back Section 4 championships
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - In a rematch of last year’s Section 4 Class C championship, the Waverly Wolverines edged out the Chenango Forks Blue Devils thanks to a late touchdown and a safety to secure their second-straight championship.
The Wolverines will take on the winner of General Brown and Adirondack, the Section 3 Championship Game.
Check out the highlights from Waverly’s win the video above!
