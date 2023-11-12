Whitney Point beats Carle Place 2-0 to capture third-straight New York State Field Hockey Championship

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the third straight year, the Whitney Point Eagles are the Class C New York State Champions in field hockey after a 2-0 win over Section 8′s Carle Place in the championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles struck first with eight minutes left in the first period when Payton Martin found the back of the net. The 1-0 lead would stay until the third quarter, when Cassidy Pado scored an insurance goal with 3:30 left in the quarter.

Congratulations to the Eagles on this fantastic achievement!

