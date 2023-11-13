Binghamton men’s basketball ends losing streak with 104-50 victory over Keystone

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Evan Ashe led the way with 19 points, as the Binghamton Bearcats cruised to their first win of the 2023-2024 season, a 104-50 victory against the Keystone Giants.

Five different Bearcats scored double-digit points in Sunday night’s contest: Ashe (19), Chris Walker (15), Armon Harried (12), Taveion White (11), and Symir Torrence (10). Binghamton also used their bench quite a bit, with every player getting some minutes, and ten players getting 10 or more minutes on the court.

The Bearcats are back in action on Wednesday, November 15, as they travel to Baltimore to take on the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds.

