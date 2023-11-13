BOCES to hold public vote for Capital Project, campus improvements

(WBNG) -- On Nov. 29, a public vote will be held to seek approval for a Capital Project that would bring building improvements and additional space for programs at Broome Tioga BOCES.

According to Broome Tioga BOCES, one reason for the initiative is that the main education center at the campus in Binghamton was built in 1972 and is in need of vital repairs. Another factor is that there is a need for more classroom space to further grow its programming. They said enrollment is projected to expand by 17% over the next decade.

The Executive Operations Officer at the Broome Tioga BOCES Dan Myers shared the current space issues its campus is facing.

“Space is very limited, our site has wetlands, there’s a radio tower the only place where we can put student programs and student classrooms happens to be a space that’s occupied by an old maintenance building that we have,” said Myers. “So, we’re looking to relocate that maintenance building to another portion of the campus.”

The public vote will take place on Nov. 29 from noon until 8 p.m. at the BOCES Binghamton campus, the West Windsor Fire Department and the Quality Inn in Owego.

