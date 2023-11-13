Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of the year Awards in central London on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.(Grant Pollard | Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Gordon Ramsay is now a father of six.

The celebrity chef welcomed his newest child with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the chef announced the birth of their son, Jesse James Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay said baby Jesse weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!” he wrote in the post.

Gordon Ramsay also said in the post that he now has three boys and three girls, making their family complete.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996.

Gordon Ramsay is 57 and Tana Ramsey is 49.

