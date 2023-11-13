Cold, but seasonable
Mixed showers this evening
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 (44-50) Wind S 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 20% 0-.10″ rain
0-.25″ snow Low 34 (30-38) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 G 30 mph
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few mixed showers. 0-T” rain, 0-.25″ snow 20%
High 44 (40-46) Wind NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 28 Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 54 Low 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% High 54 Low 42
SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s.
Low 32
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 42 Low 28
We’ll get some early sunshine, but a low and associated fronts, will give us some clouds today.
Mixed showers will move in during the evening. The mixed precipitation will continue Tuesday.
Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold fron will give us rain and showers Friday and into Saturday. As the low
moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. Rain could change to snow
showers. Cool with snow showers Sunday.
