Cold, but seasonable

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 (44-50) Wind S 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 20% 0-.10″ rain

0-.25″ snow Low 34 (30-38) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few mixed showers. 0-T” rain, 0-.25″ snow 20%

High 44 (40-46) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 28 Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 54 Low 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% High 54 Low 42

SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Low 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 42 Low 28

We’ll get some early sunshine, but a low and associated fronts, will give us some clouds today.

Mixed showers will move in during the evening. The mixed precipitation will continue Tuesday.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold fron will give us rain and showers Friday and into Saturday. As the low

moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. Rain could change to snow

showers. Cool with snow showers Sunday.

