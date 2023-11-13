Cortland County man arrested on sexual misconduct charges

VIRGIL, NY (WBNG) -- Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Monday of sex abuse allegations that occurred between January 2022 and November 2023 at an undisclosed location in the Town of Virgil.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed that the defendant, Joseph P. Cunningham, 37, subjected one victim to inappropriate sexual conduct on several occasions during that period. The victim was known to Cunningham, the office said.

Authorities said Cunningham was arrested on Nov. 13 for a criminal sex act in the first degree; a class B felony, sex abuse in the first degree; a class D felony and sexual misconduct. He was released to alternatives to incarceration.

