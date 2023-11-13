Dak Prescott scores 5 TDs as Dallas routs New York Giants, 49-17

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) fights off a tackle by New York Giants safety...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) fights off a tackle by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score, and the Dallas Cowboys routed the New York Giants for the second time this season, 49-17.

The victory extended their home winning streak to 12. The Cowboys won 40-0 in the opener in New Jersey. The 72-point margin was their largest in a sweep of an NFC East opponent. The previous mark was a 66-point edge against Philadelphia in 1969. The Giants were outgained 368-27 in the first half with Tommy DeVito at quarterback. He’s the first undrafted rookie to start for them at quarterback in the common draft era, save for a strike-replacement game in 1987.

