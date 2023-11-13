Driver crashes $300,000 McLaren sports car into building

A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver crashed the McLaren 720S into a building just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground-level windows and glass doors.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Pushups for veterans passed goal of 16,000 pushups by attendees
Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell cruises past Owego to win third-straight Section 4 football championship

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
Ithaca woman arrested in stabbing investigation
Owego-Apalachin CSD reveals ‘River Hawks’ logo
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. exuberantly lauds dad’s real estate exploits as civil fraud trial shifts to defense