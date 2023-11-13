Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they already were on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people older than 14 years of age.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

The study was published Saturday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Pushups for veterans passed goal of 16,000 pushups by attendees
Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell cruises past Owego to win third-straight Section 4 football championship

Latest News

FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
FILE - The logo of the headquarters of the US European Command (US EUCOM) is seen in the Patch...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15 per hour wages...
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are pushing back