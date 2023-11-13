Ithaca woman arrested in stabbing investigation

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested Natasha Padron-Martinez, 36 of Ithaca, on Nov. 9 due to a stabbing incident that had been under investigation.

According to the police department, Padron-Martinez was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony, for stabbing the victim with a knife. She was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

On Oct. 27, Ithaca Police Officers, Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded to the 200 Block of S. Fulton Street for a reported stabbing.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found that the victim was being treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound and transported via helicopter to a regional trauma center. The offender was identified by the victim and located by a deputy from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the New York State Police.

Police also said that upon further investigation of this incident, it was determined that the crime was a result of a dispute between known parties.

Anyone with knowledge regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via its anonymous email tip address: http://www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.