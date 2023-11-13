Maine-Endwell Senior High School hosts 8th annual fundraiser for class of 2024

ENDWELL, NY (WBNG) -- Students and staff got crafty as Maine-Endwell Senior High School hosted its eighth annual fundraiser for the class of 2024 on Sunday.

The Holiday Craft and Boutique featured over 70 vendors and many raffle baskets on display. Community members got to see a wide array of handmade items for sale.

This event is to fund the senior class and their after-prom activity so that they can have a safe place to hang out after prom.

“It’s just important that we continue with those funds because we want to make sure that it’s a fun alternative for kids,” said Teacher at Maine-Endwell High School, Rachel Murat. “This way they choose to come to the after prom event instead of other activities.”

This craft fair created a way for the community to come out to a hub in the area and support the students who attend Maine-Endwell while also giving back to the local vendors.

