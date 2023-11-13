Maine-Endwell Senior High School hosts 8th annual fundraiser for class of 2024

(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL, NY (WBNG) -- Students and staff got crafty as Maine-Endwell Senior High School hosted its eighth annual fundraiser for the class of 2024 on Sunday.

The Holiday Craft and Boutique featured over 70 vendors and many raffle baskets on display. Community members got to see a wide array of handmade items for sale.

This event is to fund the senior class and their after-prom activity so that they can have a safe place to hang out after prom.

“It’s just important that we continue with those funds because we want to make sure that it’s a fun alternative for kids,” said Teacher at Maine-Endwell High School, Rachel Murat. “This way they choose to come to the after prom event instead of other activities.”

This craft fair created a way for the community to come out to a hub in the area and support the students who attend Maine-Endwell while also giving back to the local vendors.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned...
Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

Latest News

Binghamton men’s basketball ends losing streak with 104-50 victory over Keystone
Update: State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
Pushups for veterans passed goal of 16,000 pushups by attendees
George F. Johnson Memorial Library hosts second book sale of the month