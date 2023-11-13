Mixed showers before warming trend

Tonight: Cloudy with mixed showers. Chance of precip 30%. Low: 30-39.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance of precip 20%. High: 38-46.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 24-30.

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds. High: 51. Low: 34.

Thursday: Mild with mostly sunny skies. High: 56. Low: 40.

Friday: Cloudy with rain, steady at times. Chance of rain 70%. High: 55. Low: 38.

Saturday: Morning showers before afternoon clearing. Cooler. High: 42. Low: 31.

Sunday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 27.

Monday: Sunshine with some clouds. High: 38. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

A weak frontal passage will bring about mixed showers, but accumulations will be minor. Lows will not be as cold as last night, with clouds allowing for some of that daytime heating to remain. Most will see temperatures in the mid-30s.

Early mixed showers will taper off as we head into the afternoon on Tuesday, but temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low-40s. High pressure will build in during Tuesday evening, allowing for mixed clouds and lows in the mid-20s.

High pressure remains for Wednesday and Thursday, as well as above-average temperatures. Highs on both days will climb into the low-to-mid 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Friday will start off dry, but a strong low-pressure system will push through during the evening and the course of the overnight. This front will bring rain, with it being steady at times. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-50s, but overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s as the front crosses.

Saturday will see showers lingering in the morning before another round of high pressure arrives during the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler, with most in the low-40s. Sunday will see sunshine with some high clouds, with highs in the mid-40s.

The start of Thanksgiving week will start off a bit cool, with highs in the upper-30s under sun and clouds.

