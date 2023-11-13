Molinaro introduces bipartisan ‘Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act’

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) introduced the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act on Monday, a bipartisan bill, to help parents and families navigate a new Down Syndrome diagnosis and ensure their child receives high-quality care

Molinaro’s bill will require health insurers to provide a variety of available healthcare coverage options as well as information on local support providers once they become aware of a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

“Between navigating treatment options and figuring out how you’re going to pay for it, receiving a new diagnosis for your child is scary,” said Molinaro. “No family should have to figure all this out on their own.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, Down Syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder in the US, impacting about 6,000 babies every year. However, parents and caretakers are often forced to figure out treatment on their own and don’t have guidance on the potential costs of medical expenses.

“The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act will address this issue by ensuring that insurance plans provide up-to-date, evidence-based and culturally and linguistically appropriate resources about Down Syndrome to families,” said Director of Policy and Advocacy for National Down Syndrome Congress Cyrus Huncharek. “The National Down Syndrome Congress has long believed that information is power and this bill will empower families to make decisions that are in the best interest of their loved one with Down Syndrome.”

