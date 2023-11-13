‘National Nurse Practitioners Week’ in New York State

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Monday is the first day of “National Nurse Practitioners Week.”

The week is meant to celebrate nurse practitioners for the 385,000 nurse practitioners who provide care across the US.

In New York State, there are 32,700 nurse practitioners and they can be found in all health care settings including hospitals, school-based health centers or federally qualified health centers.

President of the American Association of Curse Practitioners Stephen Ferrara explained what goes into being a nurse practitioner.

“Predominantly health practitioners are providing primary care,” said Ferrara. “And primary care is usually the first entrance into the health care system, wellness visits, immunizations, things like that and nurse practitioners are meeting the challenge for providing essential access to primary care in this country.”

To celebrate the week and work done by our nurses, various health systems and governors proclaimed this week to honor healthcare workers.

