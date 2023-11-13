‘National Nurse Practitioners Week’ in New York State

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Monday is the first day of “National Nurse Practitioners Week.”

The week is meant to celebrate nurse practitioners for the 385,000 nurse practitioners who provide care across the US.

In New York State, there are 32,700 nurse practitioners and they can be found in all health care settings including hospitals, school-based health centers or federally qualified health centers.

President of the American Association of Curse Practitioners Stephen Ferrara explained what goes into being a nurse practitioner.

“Predominantly health practitioners are providing primary care,” said Ferrara. “And primary care is usually the first entrance into the health care system, wellness visits, immunizations, things like that and nurse practitioners are meeting the challenge for providing essential access to primary care in this country.”

To celebrate the week and work done by our nurses, various health systems and governors proclaimed this week to honor healthcare workers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Pushups for veterans passed goal of 16,000 pushups by attendees
Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell cruises past Owego to win third-straight Section 4 football championship

Latest News

Around the Tiers
Tri Cities Opera
Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’
Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’
Tri-Cities Opera asking for youth short story submissions for its ‘Pocket Opera Program’