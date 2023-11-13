Number of horses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack blaze increases to 30

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- Tioga Downs announced the total number of horses killed in a barn fire at its racetrack has increased to 30. Previously, authorities reported more than two dozen horses killed.

The resort said it plans to establish a dedicated memorial for the horses that perished in the fire. Tioga Downs said the memorial will serve as a tribute to their impact on the harness racing community.

Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the morning of Nov. 9. Eventually, New York State Police determined that the was actually arson. Troopers arrested Boyd H. Fenton, 32, of Athens, Pa. in connection to the fire and charged him with arson in the third degree, a class C felony. Fenton was also charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault.

Police have yet to reveal the suspect’s motivation for the blaze but said the fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. They also noted that one person, who attempted to save the horses, was hurt in the fire and suffered second-degree burns.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s tragedy, it was a loss no one could have imagined or expected,” said Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural on Nov. 9. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for all of the first responders who rushed to our aid, we have a wonderful community and we are honored to be a part of it.”

The disaster prompted a response from PETA, who said Fenton should be fully prosecuted for his alleged crime. In a news release, the animal rights organization called the crime “unimaginable.”

Tioga Downs said, with approval by authorities, the horses were buried together adjacent to the barn where the fire broke out.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.