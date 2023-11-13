Number of horses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack blaze increases to 30

The resort said it has buried the horses next to the barn that burned down
(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- Tioga Downs announced the total number of horses killed in a barn fire at its racetrack has increased to 30. Previously, authorities reported more than two dozen horses killed.

The resort said it plans to establish a dedicated memorial for the horses that perished in the fire. Tioga Downs said the memorial will serve as a tribute to their impact on the harness racing community.

Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the morning of Nov. 9. Eventually, New York State Police determined that the was actually arson. Troopers arrested Boyd H. Fenton, 32, of Athens, Pa. in connection to the fire and charged him with arson in the third degree, a class C felony. Fenton was also charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault.

Police have yet to reveal the suspect’s motivation for the blaze but said the fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. They also noted that one person, who attempted to save the horses, was hurt in the fire and suffered second-degree burns.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s tragedy, it was a loss no one could have imagined or expected,” said Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural on Nov. 9. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for all of the first responders who rushed to our aid, we have a wonderful community and we are honored to be a part of it.”

The disaster prompted a response from PETA, who said Fenton should be fully prosecuted for his alleged crime. In a news release, the animal rights organization called the crime “unimaginable.”

Tioga Downs said, with approval by authorities, the horses were buried together adjacent to the barn where the fire broke out.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Pushups for veterans passed goal of 16,000 pushups by attendees
Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell cruises past Owego to win third-straight Section 4 football championship

Latest News

Maine-Endwell Senior High School hosts 8th annual fundraiser for class of 2024
State Police evacuate street in Horseheads during hazardous materials search
Binghamton men’s basketball ends losing streak with 104-50 victory over Keystone
Maine-Endwell Senior High School hosts 8th annual fundraiser for class of 2024