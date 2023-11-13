Owego-Apalachin CSD reveals ‘River Hawks’ logo

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Apalachin Central School District unveiled its new logo since rebranding as the “River Hawks.”

“The River Hawks’ logo features the majestic head of an osprey, adorned with the school district’s traditional red and blue colors mirroring the markings of this formidable bird,” the district said in a news release. “This imagery pays homage to the school’s rich history and traditions while embracing the future. Notably, the new design was crafted in-house by an Owego Free Academy graduate, underscoring the deep-rooted connection the community has with its new identity.”

Superintendent Dr. Corey Green said the River Hawk reflects the chapter of the district’s dedication to creating an educational environment that honors its rich history while embracing future opportunities.

The district announced its rebranding in September. The school mascot was formerly the Indians. The change was made after a ruling from the New York State Department of Education in 2023 that banned the use of Native American imagery in schools.

You can view all of the new branding at this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.