Police seek public’s help identifying camo-wearing Walmart shoplifter

NORWICH (WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a shoplifter from the Norwich Walmart.

State Police said on Oct. 31, around 11 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the Walmart for a report of a person stealing items from it. That person then hid behind a dumpster to avoid employees.

Police described the suspect as wearing camo, black shoes, a black backpack and a black baseball cap. He appears to have bright red hair and reddish facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case 11690725.

