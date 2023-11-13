Redesign of Endwell State Police building, Union Town Court to be complete in Spring 2024

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Some ongoing construction in Broome County will soon redesign the current space occupied by the New York State Police in Endwell.

The state police will move from their current location in the building on East Main Street to a completely redesigned space in the basement.

Town of Union Supervisor Robert Mack said the New York State Police have had complete control of this new design which will include an interrogation room and a two-car garage for police vehicles.

Another part of the project will be floodproofing this building and the neighboring Town of Union offices. Mack said both properties were damaged by floods in 2011.

He said the New York State Police’s presence in Endwell is crucial.

“We don’t have a police department in Endwell,” said Mack. “The villages do, but the Town of Union itself does not. So to have the state police with a sub barracks we would call it just fantastic for the Town of Union.”

With this redesign, the Union Town Court will be moving into the space previously occupied by the New York State Police.

Mack said he expects the new police building to be complete sometime around the end of the year.

That will allow for construction to begin on the new town court building which is slated for completion in Spring 2024.

