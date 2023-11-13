Ross Park Zoo accepting applications for red panda expedition in Nepal

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A select group of zoo patrons will be able to explore the natural habitat of the Ross Park Zoo’s three endangered red pandas.

The zoo is finishing its Education & Conservation Strategic Plan, which hopes to provide opportunities for animal outreach outside the gates of the zoo. Five to seven people, along with zoo staff, will hike through the mountainous region of Nepal on a 10-day trip in search of red pandas.

“It’s an opportunity to see firsthand the work happening in Nepal to preserve wild places and wildlife,” said Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter.

In collaboration with the Red Panda Network, the expedition aims to support Nepal’s ecotourism industry, which suffered from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Nov. 3. Applications for the trip opened on Nov. 11, providing a rare chance to witness these endangered species in their native environment.

“The whole point behind working with Red Panda Network is actually to help support their local conservation efforts,” he said. “Given the tragedy that hit Nepal recently, this kind of work is even more important than ever.”

Expedition members will stay with local residents to learn firsthand about conservation efforts. Airfare, local transportation, lodging and meals are included in the cost of the trip, which is up to $6,000 depending on the pricing of when the travel is booked. The 2024 trip is centered on red pandas, but in 2022, the zoo brought a group to Costa Rica to see animals in their rainforest habitat.

Ginter said the zoo has plans for other trips in the future.

Applications are now open, and the zoo will select the trip members in the early part of 2024.

