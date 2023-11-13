Various churches partner to bring free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- If you are in need of a free Thanksgiving meal for the holiday, Woman’s United is here to help.

On Thanksgiving Day, there will be free meals available for pick up at the Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church which is located at 32 Main St. in Oxford. The meals will include traditional Thanksgiving foods like turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and more.

There are four churches that are combining efforts for the event. That includes the United Church Women of Oxford, Saint Joseph Church, Saint Paul Episcopal and the Foundation Church. The tradition began several decades ago, this year will be the 39th annual free dinner.

The coordinator of the event Penni Bradley explained how the event would work.

“Pick-up and delivery will be from noon to one you drive up; we take the number of dinners we go in we get your dinners, and we load them in your car and off you go. There is a delivery service but that is only for local delivery in Oxford and McDonough,” said Bradley.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the event, contact Penni Bradley at 607-343-0856. Monetary donations will also be accepted at the NBT Bank in Oxford.

