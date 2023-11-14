Binghamton natives compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Two natives of Binghamton took a “trip of a lifetime” to Los Angeles to appear on one of America’s beloved game shows.

Quentin Pappadakis and Binghamton University Liberty Mentor at West Middle School Marc Bernard have been best friends for more than 10 years. The two made it through many auditions before they were selected to be contestants on “Wheel of Fortune.”

The two are the first from the area to appear on Wheel of Fortune. Both men said they have been huge fans of the show throughout their lives.

“It was an experience, you walk on set, you meet Pat and Vanna, you meet the other contestants and you’re like wow, this is real life, this is really happening, you’re spinning the wheel and when you’re actually up there,” said Pappadakis. “You’re spinning the wheel, you don’t realize how heavy or not heavy it is and how nice everybody is, the contestants are from different backgrounds and it’s an experience within its own.”

The episode will air on Friday and to celebrate, there will be a viewing party at Peterson’s Tavern on Main Street in Binghamton.

