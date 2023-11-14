Catholic Charities of Broome County Harvest for Hunger telethon

(WBNG) -- The Catholic Charities of Broome County’s annual Harvest for Hunger telethon will be held on Nov. 29 and 30.

During 12 News’ 4, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts, you can make a donation to help a food-insecure family in Broome County. The phone number to make a donation will be provided on the day of the telethon. But you can make a donation now by texting EndHungerBC to 50155.

This is the 23rd year Catholic Charities for Broome County is hosting the telethon.

12 News will be live in its evening newscasts for the event.

