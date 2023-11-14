Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce” held its 27th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Binghamton on Tuesday.

The luncheon is an annual tradition held to give thanks for the positive and inspirational events that occurred in the community throughout the year. Five hundred people were in attendance at this year’s luncheon, including some of the most influential people throughout the Southern Tier.

At the event, “Sam A. Lupo & Sons Incorporation” was recognized as the 2023 Corporate Citizen of the Year.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling,” said Lupo. “And I think the main reason why there are so many companies in Broome County that give and give and give and do not get the recognition but also deserve it.”

Other awards worth highlighting from the event went to Mary Robinson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity New York State who received the 2023 Executive Leader of the Year Award and Johnson City Rotary Club Carousel Day received the 2023 Community Advocate of the Year Award.

