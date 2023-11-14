Chenango Historical Society encourages submissions for its 2024 journal

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting submissions for the 2024 issue of its journal.

The “Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society” debuted in the summer of 2012; It is an annual publication featuring a wide variety of scholarly articles that highlight the unique history of Chenango County.

For more than 10 years topics in the journal have ranged from “The Mysterious Disappearance of Mr. Elwood in Guilford,” to “A History of Dairying in the Town of Columbus.” The 2023 edition featured a wide range of narratives including “Every Bridge Needs to Carry a Fine Handkerchief” and “An Emancipation Celebration Comes to Norwich.”

Articles intended for the upcoming Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society should be submitted by March 1, 2024, in order to get full consideration. find a complete submission guide or more information on the journal by emailing Info@chenangohistorical.org.

