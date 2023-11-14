Crews respond to garage fire on Emma Street in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday, Nov. 13 emergency crews responded to a garage fire in Binghamton on the corner of Emma Street and Belknap Avenue.

The call came in for the fire around 10:12 p.m. and upon arrival crews began to work on the fire, which began in the back garage of the apartment building.

According to a resident 12 News spoke with on scene, he alerted those inside during the time of the fire.

The fire spread to the second floor of the garage but was put out before spreading to the apartment.

There were no injuries caused due to the fire, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, be sure to check back with 12 News for updates.

