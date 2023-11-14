Endicott man searches for matching kidney donor

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott native Josh Swanger is a 30-year-old father of two who has been living with Alport syndrome since he was 10. Alport syndrome is a chronic, genetic kidney disease affecting hearing and eyesight.

In 2017, Swanger got his first kidney transplant. Everything was going according to plan until the COVID-19 Pandemic began in March 2020, and that’s when his new kidney went into chronic failure.

In January 2023, he was rushed to the hospital to get a port put in and has been on dialysis ever since.

“It’s been rough,” Swanger said. “Since January, it’s been pretty hard raising two kids; one being a newborn and working full time. I kind of had to step back. Yeah, it’s been rough but we gotta keep going.”

Now, Swanger said he is in desperate need of a new kidney. His wife, Jamie, has been by his side for the past eight years. She has witnessed firsthand the toll it has taken on her husband.

“Dialysis is rough on the body and it is not a cure,” Jamie Swanger said. “It’s a treatment that keeps him alive but definitely not a cure.”

A few months back, the Swanger Family got a call from the hospital, packed their bags and drove upstate with their hopes high. However, Swanger said they were told that the kidney they came to Syracuse for was not a fit.

Waiting for this call every day has added a huge amount of stress to the family’s lives as organ transplant lists are long and the wait to get a match can be even longer. Yet, the Swangers are not giving up their fight.

“I know there’s a lot of people like me and I know there’s a lot of people that can donate,” Josh said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how many lives they can save by filling out a survey and getting tested.”

To learn how to become an organ donor, click here.

