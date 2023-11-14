Hochul signs legislation to protect homeowners from deed theft

(WWNY)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday to protect New Yorkers from deed theft.

Deed theft occurs when someone takes the title to someone’s home without the homeowner’s knowledge or approval, most commonly through forgery or fraud.

The new legislation enhances deed theft protections by empowering the New York State Attorney General and local district attorneys investigating or litigating deed theft to pause related eviction and ownership dispute proceedings. It also expands the list of crimes that allow prosecutors to invalidate fraudulent sale and loan documents among other measures.

“Every New Yorker deserves the ability to build that wealth and have that home,” Hochul said. “But there are some twisted, cruel people out there. Hellbent on scamming vulnerable New Yorkers and they’ve been getting away with a lot. They are trying to steal that dream from innocent people.”

New York residents are encouraged to report deed theft and other scams to the attorney general’s office by calling 800-771-7755. You can also file a complaint at this link.

