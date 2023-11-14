Maine Endwell’s production of ‘Mircale on 34th Street’

(WBNG) -- The Maine Endwell Spartan Theatre Company will be performing “Mircale on 34th Street” this weekend.

The shows on Friday and Saturday will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday will begin at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Maine Endwell High School Auditorium. Tickets for adults will cost $10, student and senior tickets will cost $8.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.