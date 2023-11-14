Mild weather for midweek

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 20-27.

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds. High: 48-55.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low: 27-35.

Thursday: Mild with mostly sunny skies. High: 58. Low: 41.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon rain, steady at times. Chance of rain 70%. High: 57. Low: 38.

Saturday: Morning showers before afternoon clearing. Cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 42. Low: 30.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with some isolated mixed showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 44. Low: 26.

Monday: Sunshine with some clouds. High: 37. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. High: 43. Low: 36.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will build in during the night, allowing for clearing skies, and a colder night than last night, with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see mild temperatures as high pressure remains in place, as highs will climb to the mid-to-upper 50s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Lows on Wednesday will fall into the low-30s, while temperatures fall into the low-40s on Thursday.

Friday will start off dry, but clouds will build in ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will reach the upper-50s, but showers will begin to develop during the afternoon. That rain will continue into the overnight, with the rain being steady at times. Rainfall totals look to be minor, so no major impacts are expected.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper-30s and low-40s Saturday after a midnight high. Showers will taper off, leading to a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will see cloudy skies, and the isolated chance of a few mixed showers. Highs will reach into the mid-40.

Colder air will move in to start the Thanksgiving week, with highs only reaching the mid-30s under partly sunny skies. Tuesday will see more clouds, but more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the low-40s.

