New owners of resort seen in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ exploring development options

DEPOSIT, NY (WBNG) -- A historic resort in Deposit featured in Amazon Studios’ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is getting another chance at the spotlight with its new owners, well-known in the Hollywood legal community.

Geragos Global, an investment group founded by Mark Geragos, purchased the nearly 1,000-acre property on Oquaga Lake in January 2021 from the Scott Family and is beginning work on the property after it sat without visitors since its closing in 2019.

“We put our heart and soul into it, and our immediate family was very much involved,” said Patty Scott-Holdredge, whose family collectively decided to sell the property. “It’s heartbreaking even for the grandchildren that we’re not there anymore, but things change, and what can you do?”

The Scott’s Oquaga Lake Resort has been a generational destination since the family purchased the property in 1869. Six generations of the family worked at the resort before it was sold to Geragos Global. The classic feel of the resort was popular among travelers from New York City who would take the train and take advantage of the lakefront views, golf course, casino, bowling alley and other activities. In 2018, it attracted a bit more than just guests as it was transformed into the Steiner Mountain Resort for the filming of the hit TV show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“People liked the idea of stepping back in time when that show came out,” said Holdredge. “They liked the whole idea of what we were offering. What the show was about was exactly what we did.”

After 150 years in business and now known globally, the costs of operation and upkeep on the property became too much for the family to keep up with. Gary Holdredge, who worked on the property, said it would cost around $80,000 yearly to open their doors. The 2019 season marked 150 years and was the last for The Scott’s Oquaga Lake Resort. Many buyers expressed interest in the property but were intimidated by its size.

“The Scott Family and their name has been associated with Oquaga Lake for 150 years,” he said. “They were always stewards of the property and had its best interest at heart. So, we were hoping for a buyer who shared similar desires and dreams for it.”

The resort’s presence on the show caught the eye of New York-based lawyer Tina Glandia of Geragos Global. Her group purchased the property in Deposit for an undisclosed amount.

“I found it so charming on the show, and when I saw that it was listed, it was like a no-brainer for me,” said Glandian, who has represented high-profile clients such as Kesha Rose Serbert, Chris Brown and Jussie Smollett. “I felt like it’s a must-have and it would be something that would be amazing to add to our portfolio. This was just the perfect marriage between a historic hospitality project, so it was very exciting from the outset when we heard about it.”

Glandian said Geragos Global originally planned to make some minor renovations to the historic resort and have it open for the following season, but a collapse of the Playhouse, a focal point of the property and its subsequent cleanup, postponed those plans. Now, two years after the property was purchased, they are in the master planning phase with interested groups to find out the best use for this property.

“That was obviously tragic because that building had so much historic value,” she said. “Possibly, it was a blessing in disguise because it did then kind of force us to really reevaluate what to do with this property.

The property has sat without visitors since its closing in 2019 as the group explores options and possible collaborations for the project. Even though plans have changed, Glandian said her original goal to preserve the historical property is still in place.

“We’re just trying to decide which of the many opportunities we’ve been presented with,” said Glandian. “There’s a lot of excited groups, and we just want to make sure that this is something that really benefits the community. We want to attract tourism, but we also want it to be a gathering place for locals, and we really think this is such a key property for Deposit.”

