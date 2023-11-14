Oxford Academy & Central School District brings 230 years of history to Chenango County

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- With about 230 years of history, the Oxford Academy & Central School District is the fourth oldest school district in Upstate New York.

The school district has a primary, middle and high school. The middle school building is the oldest.

“When the first settlers came here in 1791, there was nothing here but just a lot of trees,” said Oxford Historian Vicky House. “The father of the settlement, Benjamin Hovey, wanted to have a school because he was not afforded the education that he wanted to see for his children.”

The charter for the academy was approved in 1794. The school instantly became popular as it offered unique classes that other schools in the area did not have. House said people traveled from all over the region to attend Oxford Academy, some even walked from Greene all the way to the school.

Oxford Academy then created boarding room halls so students didn’t have to travel. House said this almost made it look like a little college campus.

The school was remodeled in 1930 and the boarding halls were taken away. This allowed Oxford Academy to expand into the building that is it today.

“The emphasis in Oxford is providing an innovative, highly engaging educational experience for our students,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Terrance Dougherty. “We want them to exit this school district career-ready, socially aware and civically engaged.”

